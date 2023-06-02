Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $216.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.45.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.63 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

