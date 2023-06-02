CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

