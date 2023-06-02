CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.12

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.12 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 21859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $503,738. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.