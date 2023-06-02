Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 7,909,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

