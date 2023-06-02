Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 277,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 217,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.