Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 277,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 217,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

