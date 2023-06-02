dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.53 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $1,215.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,303,390 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01659367 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $40,344.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

