Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $3.80 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $404.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

