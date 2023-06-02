Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %

DCI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 994,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,121,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

