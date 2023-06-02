ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Up 1%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65). Approximately 2,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

ECSC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.50.

ECSC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.