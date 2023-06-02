Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 127.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

