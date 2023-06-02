Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $282,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.88. 1,265,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $418.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

