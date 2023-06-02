Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 2% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 58,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Endurance Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.12.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

