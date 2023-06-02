Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

WATT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. Equities analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

