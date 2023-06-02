Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
WATT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. Equities analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
