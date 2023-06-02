Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.