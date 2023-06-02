Ergo Price Down 1.2% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $95.86 million and approximately $438,454.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00005043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00349039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00537128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00422444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,102 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.