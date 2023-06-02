ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.55

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.55 and last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 201386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

