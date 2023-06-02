Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 1,008 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $24,060.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.