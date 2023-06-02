Evercore ISI Trims C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price to $10.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
CCCC stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
