Evercore ISI Trims C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price to $10.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

CCCC stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

