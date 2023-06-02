Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $3,549,492.66 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 3,809,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,063. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

