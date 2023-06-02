Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $255,929.53 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.57 million and $255,929.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,159.36 or 1.00019914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,187 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,539,943.51433924 with 34,280,186.85299793 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99573779 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $206,646.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.