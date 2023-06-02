FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.42. 37,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 46,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 81,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

