Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. 45,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 46,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

