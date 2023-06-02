Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.26. 27,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 55,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,307,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

