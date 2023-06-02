Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Up 0.8%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

