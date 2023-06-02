Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.02. 2,090,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,168. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

