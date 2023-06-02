GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

