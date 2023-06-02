Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.25

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 256789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

