Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 6,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 87,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Genelux Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genelux (GNLX)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.