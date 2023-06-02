Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 6,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 87,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Genelux Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

About Genelux

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Featured Stories

