GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 542,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 174,130 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,029,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in GeoPark by 9.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,836,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in GeoPark by 13.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 770,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

