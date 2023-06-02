GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 3.3%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 2,113,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,548,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

GitLab Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

