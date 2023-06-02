Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 1,224 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Founder-Run Companies index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted selection of the 100 largest US companies by market-cap with a founder or co-founder currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. BOSS was launched on Feb 13, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

