Grafenia (LON:GRA) Stock Price Up 5%

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 63,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 40,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Grafenia Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of £11.02 million, a PE ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85.

About Grafenia

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

