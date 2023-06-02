HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 2,004 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 30,203,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,797,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

