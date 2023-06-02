HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

