Head-To-Head Comparison: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.73% 16.02% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.60 $37.68 billion $13.55 10.15

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pioneer Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 5 12 0 2.71

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $157.65, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset and Wealth Management (AWM). The CIB segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments, and municipal entities. The CCB segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The CB segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products for middle market banki

