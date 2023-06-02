Head-To-Head Contrast: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.77 billion 0.48 -$35.24 million ($1.26) -14.93

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overstock.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 8 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 82.27%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.01, indicating that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com -3.14% 1.20% 0.86%

Summary

Overstock.com beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

