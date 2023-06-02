Head-To-Head Review: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Healthcare Products and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 588.25%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) 0.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

