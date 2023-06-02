Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,849 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

TXN stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

