Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 1,076,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

