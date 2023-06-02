Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,253. The stock has a market cap of $293.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.