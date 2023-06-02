Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 1.88% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $84.93.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

