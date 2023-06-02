Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,880 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. 8,575,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,651,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $513.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

