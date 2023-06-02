Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. is engaged in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It operates under the Ecommerce Business and Technology Business. The Ecommerce Business derives revenue from end-to-end online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services in Hong Kong.

