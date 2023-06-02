ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.9%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($14.09) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.21). Approximately 49,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 80,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.34).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £782.46 million, a PE ratio of 310.81 and a beta of 0.83.

ICG Enterprise Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 972.97%.

Insider Transactions at ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Alastair Bruce bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,079 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($66,670.79). Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

