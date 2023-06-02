Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 8.8%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 17,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.78 million during the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1100352 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.