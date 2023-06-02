India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Up 0.7%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.69). 300,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 144,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.70.

In related news, insider Nick Timberlake acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($29,411.76). Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

