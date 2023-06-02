Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £195,599.68 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater bought 23,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £195,599.68 ($241,719.82).

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 879 ($10.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £265.99 million, a PE ratio of -5,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 732 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 930.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 994.29.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avon Protection

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVON shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.30) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.