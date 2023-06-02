Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. 501,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

