Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $117,254.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,457.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 399,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.74 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $31,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.