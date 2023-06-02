Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.26. 388,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

