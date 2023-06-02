Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.26. 388,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
